Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social blueprint that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats have begun serious work on a twist worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else _ who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases. For middle- and low-income people, tax help, not increases, was on offer as lawmakers dug into debate and drafting Tuesday on tax proposals to both fund and buttress Biden’s ambitious $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan. It includes spending on child care, health care, education and tackling climate change.