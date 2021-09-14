COVID active cases increasing, being seen throughout entire households

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) -- Health departments across central Wisconsin say the spike of new and active COVID cases shows no sign of slowing down.

"We have entire families with COVID," said Tammy Simon, Vice President of Quality Improvement & Patient Safety at Marshfield Clinic.

In Marathon County, the number of active cases continues to climb.

"We're at a higher case rate than what we were at this time last year, which again is why we're sounding the alarm because we're seeing a huge increase in cases," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department.

They're also reporting more cases in younger populations.

Marshfield Clinic is reporting they currently have 70 patients hospitalized with COVID. Some under the age of 40, and just last week, a child from Oneida county was hospitalized.

"The other piece of this is the positivity rate, now when we look back to earlier in the summer, our positivity rate was about 1.2%; right now in our health system it's at 17%," Simon said.

As of Tuesday, the Marathon County Health Department is tracking 790 active cases.

A little over a month ago, August 2nd - there were less than 100.

Officials say this 670% increase is putting entire families at risk, and they're asking everyone to do what they can to help stop the spread.

"Really what's happening is it's putting us so far behind, and we cannot contact trace effectively, and really we're asking the public, we're asking schools, we're asking employers to do your part. If you know you're positive begin your isolation, you don't need to hear from the health department to begin your isolation," Ruff said.