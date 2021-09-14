Baumann Farms in Wausau accused of sexual harassment, hostile work environment

Wausau (WAOW) -- A federal agency is suing Baumann Farms in Wausau claiming sexual harassment and retaliation against female workers.

According to a release from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Baumann Farms violated civil rights law. The EEOC says the women claiming sexual harassment worked for the company from April 2018 to August 2019 as farm workers.

"A major agricultural company in central Wisconsin, Baumann Farms, violated civil rights law when it subjected female employees to a hostile work environment, and then fired them in retaliation for opposition to sexual harassment," the EEOC said in a release. "The EEOC also charged Baumann Farms with national origin discrimination against Hispanic employees."

The release from the EEOC says Bumann Farms has an English-only policy and that discriminated against non-English speaking Hispanic employees.

The lawsuit was filed in the Western District of Wisconsin. The EEOC says it first tried to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

"The female employees were harassed by their male supervisor, who propositioned them for sex, sent them sexually explicit photographs and texts, touched them inappropriately, and subjected them to sex-based derogatory comments and threats of physical harm," the EEOC said in a release. The employees were also fired for opposing the sexual harassment."

We have reached out to Baumann Farms but have not heard back.