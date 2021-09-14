Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple unveiled its next iPhone line-up, including a model that offer twice the maximum and other modest upgrades to last year’s editions that proved to be a big hit among consumers devouring the latest technology during the pandemic. The pre-recorded video event streamed Tuesday gave Apple a chance to present a polished story following a turbulent few weeks that included a backlash to its plans to scan iPhones and a mixed ruling in a trial targeting its iPhone app store. Like last year’s model, the new iPhone 13 will come in four different designs, with prices starting in a range from $700 to $1,100.