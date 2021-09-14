A warmer trend later in the week

More nice Fall weather is on the way over the next few days. There is only one weather system in the works that could bring a bit of rain late in the week.

Today: Breezy and gradually turning partly cloudy. A spotty shower or two possible later in the afternoon.

High: 70 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mainly clear with patchy fog.

Low: 50 Wind: NW around 5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and quite nice.

High: 74 Wind: West to SW 5-10

A few thunderstorms rumbled through our area last night and are now out of the area, leaving us with fairly nice conditions for today. The clouds should gradually break up. There is still a chance of a spotty shower later this afternoon but most areas should be dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Conditions will turn a bit breezy with a northwest wind developing at 10 to 20 mph.

High pressure should move into Northcentral Wisconsin tomorrow and bring plenty of sun. With highs in the low to mid 70s, it will be a gorgeous day. We will have a few more clouds drifting in on Thursday, but it will still be nice with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will drop in from the northwest on Thursday night and linger over our area on Friday. This means a small chance of scattered showers and storms will develop over our area. With more clouds on Friday, temps will be a little cooler, in the 70s.

A big warm-up is then slated for the weekend as winds turn to the south. Highs on Saturday should climb up to around 80. The air will turn a little more humid on Sunday and remain that way through Tuesday. The mercury should top out in the low to mid 80s on both Sunday and Monday. As far a precipitation chances go, there is only a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday and then a 30% chance of rain or storms Monday night into Tuesday.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed across the south central U.S. Eight cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Raton NM with a reading of 30 degrees. The afternoon high of 59 degrees at Topeka KS marked their third straight record cool maximum temperature. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle WA reported a record eight days in a row of 80 degree weather in September. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)