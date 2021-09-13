Wausau School Board ponders future referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a number of failed referendums, the Wausau School District is going back to square one to figure out what improvements are needed at area schools.

School board members toured Lincoln Elementary, John Muir Middle School and Wausau West High School.

Some issues officials say are needed include lack of space, aging classrooms and improving security systems.

"We're excited to re-engage and I think we will be able to come up with a solution that the community can really get behind," said district superintendent Keith Hilts.

Hilts says he hopes the board will decide by December if there will be a new referendum to address concerns.