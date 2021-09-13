Tropical Storm Nicholas could result in a pause in decline of gas prices

(WAOW)-- Although the average price for a gallon of gas nationally has fallen, there is the potential for that trend to pause with a tropical storm set to make landfall Monday evening.

An official with GasBuddy says gas demand in the U.S. has gone down but that could change with Tropical Storm Nicholas.

"Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water - the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida's wake to refineries in Louisiana. It's too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware."

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen close to two cents in the past week with the average sitting at $3.15. That's just under three cents lower than a month ago but close to a dollar higher than it was at this point a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gallon of gas in Wisconsin comes in at $2.75 with the most expensive being $3.29 for a difference of 54 cents.