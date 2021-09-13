Suspicious box found to contain a brick

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - An emergency and HAZMAT response call made as a precaution turned out to be a dud in Wausau Monday.

A call came in just after 3:00pm for a suspicious package delivered to a satellite office for Congressman Tom Tiffany off Stewart Avenue.

The call warranted response from Police, Fire, and Wausau's HAZMAT squad.

Officials were told this office typically doesn't receive deliveries, and the weight was concerning.

However, the building was not evacuated during the investigation.

The box was eventually found containing a simple brick, along with a letter.