Stormy Monday night, mild pattern lingers

Monday night will likely produce some rather active weather across Wisconsin. A potent low pressure system tracking across Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin will generate showers and thunderstorms as moist air flows up into our area. The brunt of those storms would occur from about 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Some ingredients are in place for potential strong to severe storms. The main threat would be hail, but some localized strong wind gusts, and of course frequent lightning are also possible.

In addition, heavy rain totals are expected, especially across much of the northwest one-third of the state. That is where the highest chance of widespread 1 to 2 inch rain amounts are projected. There could be some downpours into central Wisconsin as well, but because the heavy rain wouldn’t last as long in that part of the state, most totals should be around 0.50” or less there. Please stay alert tonight and monitor News 9 for updates. It would be wise to keep you flashlights nearby in case the power goes out in spots. Temperatures will just drop to the upper 50s.

Tuesday should bring variably cloudy skies and breezy conditions. There is a small chance of some spotty light showers. Highs should range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south with northwest winds around 8-17 mph.

Tuesday night and Wednesday should be clear and pleasant as high pressure builds in. Lows will range from near 40 north to near 50 further south. Highs will warm to the lower 70s mostly. Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy. Gusty southwest winds will boost the highs to the upper 70s. A front moving in Thursday night and Friday will bring higher humidity along with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs again could reach the mid or upper 70s Friday.

The weekend looks very summer-like with the steady southwest wind flow continuing. There might be a leftover shower or thunderstorm early Saturday as a warm front pushes by. Otherwise, with partly sunny skies, the temperatures should soar into the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday! That is about 15 degrees above normal. In addition, dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel muggy.

The warm and sticky weather will probably linger into next Monday. Then a front will sag into Wisconsin bringing the next chance of showers and thunderstorms by next Monday night and into Tuesday the 21st.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 13-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1984 - Hurricane Diana, after making a complete loop off the Carolina coast, made landfall and moved across eastern North Carolina. Diana deluged Cape Fear with more than eighteen inches of rain and caused 78 million dollars damage in North Carolina. (Storm Data)

1922 - The temperature at El Azizia in Libya soared to 136 degrees to establish a world record. To make matters worse, a severe dust storm was in progress. (The Weather Channel)