Stevens Point hospital officially recognized under new ownership

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point was officially recognized as part of Aspirus Monday.

It used to be owned by Ascension, but they and six other hospitals were bought by Aspirus in January.

The transition went into effect August 1.

An Aspirus official says existing customers are not going to be losing much through the transition.

“The providers remain the same--the care providers remain the same, the nurses, staff, etc. So we just look forward to enhancing services across the system with all of them.”

The company now has more than 10,000 employees.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill was also recognized Monday.