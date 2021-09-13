Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 7:32AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will
continue across parts of north central and far northeast Wisconsin
this morning. The dense fog is expected to continue through about
9 am before mixing out.
Motorists traveling across northern Wisconsin this morning can
expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember
to turn on your low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance
between you and the car in front of you.