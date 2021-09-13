Shanghai curtails transport as Typhoon Chanthu closes in

BEIJING (AP) — Flights and train service are being cancelled in the Chinese city of Shanghai, as Typhoon Chanthu approaches the mainland. Local media reported all flights would be suspended from Shanghai’s two airports as of 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) Monday. The subway was also preparing to shut down, while classes and many offices and shops were closed for the day. Chanthu drenched Taiwan with up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain on Sunday. The storm’s center passed the island’s east coast with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph).