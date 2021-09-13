Sandwich shop denies mold allegations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A downtown Wausau sandwich shop is causing a stir after social media rumors alleged health violations.

A manager at Erbert and Gerbert's told News 9 that over the weekend a former, disgruntled employee put up a handmade sign that went viral on social media claiming there was mold in the food.

The manager said however, that the allegations are not true, there was no mold exposure.

A look at the shop's health reports shows no recent issues that were flagged. Though health officials said they have heard about the rumor and will investigate.

According to data from the Health Department, the store passed their most recent health inspection with only two minor violations, neither of which were related to mold.