Plover church deciding against restoring sanctuary destroyed in fire

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Right off of Plover Springs Drive, you'll see an unoccupied church building with a few windows boarded up.

On March 18, 2019, that church looked different.

"If you went by the building you would see that there was a shell of it. What didn't survive was the entire interior," Pastor Tim O'Brien said.

Fire crews deemed Springs United Methodist Church a total loss, forcing the congregation to relocate. No one was injured in the fire.

A decision made back in 2015 made the moving process a little easier.

"St. Paul's [United Methodist Church] and The Springs merged to become one church. So it became one church with two locations," O'Brien said.

The location in Plover had been a fixture in the community since the 1960's. The church itself started all the way back in the 1850's.

Now in 2021, the congregation decided not to try to restore its old building, using this past weekend to say their final goodbyes.

"A building holds us together as a community and that's what people were expressing," O'Brien said.

With their worship space having moved just minutes away, though the memories are left behind, the message moves forward.

"Yes, the building that had held us together is no longer, but we are the church. We are the living stones that carry forward this message of grace and hope and peace," O'Brien added.

As for what's next with the old spot, he says it's unknown, but the future lies in their hands.

"Our hope is to continue the legacy of The Springs in some way. We don't know what that will look like. We still have to discern that," O'Brien said.

The church is not raising money for efforts to build a new space. For more information about its history and to contact the church, click here.