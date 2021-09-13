‘Pack healing’ provides new source of therapy to veterans with PTSD

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new way of providing therapy to veterans who may be suffering from PTSD has found its way to Wisconsin.

Drew Robertson is the Executive Director of Mattersville and Pack 22, which provides veterans suffering from PTSD with a unique approach to healing. Finding ways to positively cope comes through the use of wolf-dogs.

Pack 22 started in Colorado, and has expanded to several states including Wisconsin. The new location is on a farm in Gleason right off of Town Hall Rd.

With the integration of wolf-dogs into therapy, Robertson said wolves are a lot like veterans in the sense of starting with a pack or unit which leads to comradery.

Robertson said once veterans are discharged, they lose that pack element in which they've identified with for so long.

Robertson calls it a different type of experience when veterans are able to come face-to-face with an apex predator, and feel the acceptance from them into their pack.

“It’s something that we call pack healing," Robertson said. "It’s something that you can only experience by being face-to-face. You can’t watch National Geographic and feel the same as when you’re staring face-to-face with an apex predator.”

Right now there are around ten wolves with more expected to arrive in time for tours to start.

The farm property that is currently constructing an open area for the wolves to be apart of tours, is looking for veterans and civilians alike that are interested in being apart of the experience through the program itself or volunteer opportunities.

"It’s the entire community that benefits from our wolf tours and programs that we have," Robertson said. "It’s called the "Heroes and Hybrids" program. Our veterans are the ones here caring for the animals, and once they learn everything they become apart of "Pack 22."

The owner of the property in Gleason, partnering with Robertson, said her parents suffered from PTSD. Her father committed suicide as a result back in 2006, and she has been pushing for a program like this to be offered in the area.

The organization is also responsible for building tiny sustainable homes for veterans.

Donations from tours will go directly to the programs.

For more information on the programs and tours, click here.