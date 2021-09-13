One person dead after Sunday crash in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- One person has died after an crash early Sunday morning in Langlade County.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded shortly before 4:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a motor vehicle accident on County Road H near the intersection of Range Line Road.

Investigation deputies found the vehicle was traveling south bound on County Road H, failed to negotiate a curve which caused the vehicle to go in to the ditch, strike a driveway and roll multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified as 22-year-old Colton Schroepfer of Bonduel

The accident remains under investigation.