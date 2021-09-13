Official: Sudan floods have killed more than 80 since July

CAIRO (AP) — A senor police officer says floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 80 people and damaged or destroyed some 35,000 homes since July. Flooding has killed 84 people and injured another 67 since the start of the rainy season, the officer says. Fourteen of Sudan’s 18 provinces have been affected by the rains, which have demolished more than 8,000 houses and damaged at least another 27,000. The eastern provinces of River Nile and al-Qadarif were hardest hit. People who lost their houses have been taken to shelters close to their neighborhoods, where they have been receiving humanitarian aid from local non-governmental organizations