Nice day then stormy overnight

While we are expecting pleasant weather conditions for the daytime hours today, a large low-pressure system will be tracking through central Wisconsin, leading to the formation of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Severe weather will be possible so stay weather aware.

Monday: Patchy morning fog then mostly sunny turning partly cloudy.

High: 73 Wind: East turning SE 3-12

Tonight: 90% chance showers and t-storms. Heavy rain and severe weather possible.

Low: 60 Wind: SE-NW 8-12

Tuesday: Early morning heavy rain possible and then mostly cloudy with a chance of passing light showers through the afternoon.

High: 73 Wind: WNW 5-12

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and quiet.

Low: 51

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant.

High: 74

Expect a bit of patchy morning fog headed out the door to start the workweek today. Clear skies and cool morning temperatures will be the cause of the hazy morning commute. Fortunately, that also means we should have plenty of sunshine to start the day, making for pleasant weather. Partly cloudy skies will emerge this afternoon and the breeze will pick up as we prepare for a low-pressure system to track across the state overnight.

Tonight the SPC has issued a level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather for lincoln county and south. High winds, hail, and heavy downpours will be possible overnight. A level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather has been issued for Price, Oneida, and Forrest counties as well.

Overnight expect rain values between a half of an inch to an inch and a half as heavy showers and thunderstorms will track across the majority of the state of Wisconsin. Timing at this point seems most likely between 10 PM tonight to 6 AM Tuesday morning. While most people will be asleep during this time, a few severe weather warnings will likely be issued so make sure to stay aware. If traveling during the overnight/early morning hours, be extremely cautious and steer clear of any severe storms. After the thunderstorm activity ends, Tuesday will likely remain fairly cloudy and gloomy. There is an additional chance of rain but it will likely be a light passing afternoon shower or weak thunderstorm if anything. Tuesday will remain in the low 70s, though afterward, a warming trend will form.

Wednesday is looking to be by far the best day in the 7-day forecast. Expect sunny skies all day long with comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s. Thursday will also have a good deal of sunshine through turn cloudier throughout the day and be much warmer (in the upper 70s). Thursday night will have the next chance of rain (30%) leading into Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are still up in the air but in general, look unseasonably warm with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be our last weekend of summer so make sure to enjoy the late summer heat. There will also likely be a chance of showers and thunderstorms at some point during this time.

Have a wonderful last full week of summer! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 13-September 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Unseasonably cool weather prevailed over the Central Plains Region, with a record low of 29 degrees at North Platte NE. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the Pacific Northwest, with a record high of 96 degrees at Eugene OR. Thunderstorms over south Texas produced wind gusts to 69 mph at Del Rio, and two inches of rain in two hours. (National Weather Summary)