Nearly 70% of Wisconsin state employees partially vaccinated against COVID-19

(WAOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Administration close to 70% of state employees have reported receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department says that is above the 55.5% of people in Wisconsin who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“It’s clear that while we still have room for improvement, the majority of executive branch employees are doing the right thing when it comes to COVID,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan, “Given the ongoing public health threat posed by the Delta variant, we know that vaccination remains our best tool for beating back the latest surge, and I’m grateful for the steps state employees are taking to protect our workforce and the Wisconsinites we serve.”

87% of executive branch employees have shared their vaccination status as is required by guidance issued on August 23.