Nearly 70% of state executive branch workers vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says almost 70% of state executive branch workers have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 30,000 people work in executive branch jobs across the state. Evers’ administration said Monday that 87% of them have complied with a requirement to share their vaccination status. Evers has not mandated vaccinations for any state workers, although he has said he is considering such a move. The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced earlier this month that almost 90% of its students, faculty and campus workers have been fully vaccinated.