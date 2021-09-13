Jay Leno bets on reboot of Groucho Marx 1950s game show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If leaving the storied role of “The Tonight Show” host mandates retirement, Jay Leno ignored the memo. Leno has kept up a brisk pace since his longtime late-night gig ended in 2013. He pops up regularly on TV projects from fellow comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Larry Wilmore, Tim Allen and others. His passion for anything with wheels and an engine is on display in “Jay Leno’s Garage,” back Sept. 22 on CNBC. And he’s got a new game show, a syndicated reboot of “You Bet Your Life,” debuting Monday with Kevin Eubanks as co-host. “You Bet Your Life” first aired in the 1950s with comedian Groucho Marx.