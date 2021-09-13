Hmong American Center offers reading and writing classes for community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you have wanted to learn more about Hmong culture, now is your chance.

The Hmong American Center is offering classes on how to read and write in Hmong. The class teacher says it's a great way to build relationships between the Hmong Community and Central Wisconsin.

"That just shows the Hmong community that I respect you, I respect your language, and I'm willing to learn just because I want to," said Nasiah Herr, Direct Client Service Specialist.

The classes will be offered two times a week throughout October and with different schedules for kids, teens, adults and seniors. Information for signing up can be found here.