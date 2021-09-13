Gov. Evers, Attorney General Kaul file motion to intervene in redistricting lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) — Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are asking a federal court to allow Evers to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month, as announced Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit they're seeking to intervene in asks a federal court to draw the state's next set of electoral maps.

According to a press release from the Governor's Office, the motion "contends Wisconsin law recognizes a joint role for both the governor and the Legislature in the redistricting process, and therefore that the governor should have the opportunity to provide input in the litigation."

“I never thought I would be spending a lot of my time as governor protecting our democracy, but it’s clear that with continued attacks on the right to vote, misinformation around the 2020 election, and efforts to gerrymander our maps, this work has never been more important,” said Gov. Evers. “I will continue to fight every day to protect the right of every eligible voter to cast their ballot, to ensure we have fair, free, and secure elections, and to have fair maps in Wisconsin.”

You can see the motion to intervene below or by clicking here.