Debate continues over masks in Wausau School District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Parents went back and forth at Monday's Wausau School Board meeting on whether or not they were pleased with the district's choice to go mask optional, even though it wasn't an item on the agenda.

Some said they're grateful for the opportunity to make the choice for their families.

"As the grandparent of a student in the Wausau School District it broke my heart to see him get off the bus with his little face mask on," one woman said.

Some said they're worried for the safety of students as the Delta variant continues to spread.

"My husband and I are disappointed in the decision of the school board to relax the mitigation strategies including masking and social distancing," another parent said.

The Wausau School District is part of the majority of school districts in Central Wisconsin making masks optional.

Right now there are a total of 33 positive cases in the Wausau School District. All but three schools in the district have at least one positive case.

Superintendent Keith Hilts said the Wausau School District is collaborating with DC Everest and the health department to potentially make changes.

School board officials said they plan to revisit their COVID-19 precautions by September 27th.