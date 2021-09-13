Congressional leaders remember 9/11 on Capitol steps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders are marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks at the Capitol. Lawmakers bowed their heads for a moment of silence Monday on the Capitol steps as they recalled how the country found a spirit of unity after the attacks. The leaders spoke in the same spot where lawmakers gathered the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 and sang “God Bless America.” The steps are also the spot where insurrectionists broke into the Capitol building in January to try to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The four top Republicans and Democrats in Congress spoke at the ceremony.