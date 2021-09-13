Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of former President Donald Trump are calling those charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “political prisoners.” Such rhetoric ahead of a rally planned for Saturday at the Capitol is the latest attempt to explain away what played out for all the world to see when rioters loyal to Trump stormed the building to try to stop Congress from certifying the election for President Joe Biden. Many Republicans who had voted to challenge Biden’s victory have not said if they will attend the rally. Rally organizer and former Trump campaign strategist Matt Braynard says those jailed are being unfairly prosecuted.