Annual Tomahawk Fall Ride returns after 2020 cancellation

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual Tomahawk Fall Ride is back in the Northwoods after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event brings thousands of motorcyclists from all over the Midwest for a days long exploration of the Tomahawk area. Attractions include venues and festivities to entertain the crowds, as well as deals and specials with local shops and vendors.

The official kickoff is the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual Bonfire and Brat Fry at Sara Park on Thursday, but the first events began on Monday. Sherry Hulett, the Chamber's Executive Director, said this year will be a great opportunity to make up for lost revenue as a result of last year's cancellation.

"We did miss quite a bit of revenue from last year with campsites, resorts, hotels, you name it," Hulett said. "This year we’re looking hopefully to recoup some of that in a safe environment."

Hulett said masks won't be required. Instead, she said she hopes everyone is will be responsible as it pertains to their health and the health of others attending.

"I’m looking forward to 30-40,000 of my favorite friends coming with motorcycles and joining us on having a great time this week," Hulett said with excitement.

All of the money generated over the next few days during the Fall Ride will remain local to the Tomahawk area.

