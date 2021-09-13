2 more deaths from heat attributed to Ida in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Health Department says two deaths in the Baton Rouge area have now been attributed to Hurricane Ida. That raises the state’s death toll from the storm to 28. The Health Department said Monday that the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reported the deaths of a 69-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, both from excessive heat during an extended power outage. The coroner’s office said in response to an email query that the 69-year-old man died on Sept. 6. The coroner’s office was still reviewing records and trying to communicate with family members of the 85-year-old woman and could give no more details.