Week 1: Packers only points come via a field goal, lose to the Saints by 35 points

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WAOW)-- The Packers lost in their first game of the 2021 NFL Season and it wasn't pretty.

The Saints were ahead all game long and Green Bay lost by a final score of 38 to 3.

The Green Bay defense had a hard time stopping Jameis Winston as he finished with 14 completions for 148 yards and five touchdowns.

Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field as the first half ended for Green Bay's lone points of the game.

Aaron Rodgers finished 15 of 28 passing for 133 yards and had two interceptions.

Jordan Love entered the game in the fourth quarter for his first appearance in an NFL regular season game. He completed five passes for 68 yards.

The Packers play at home in week 2 against the Detroit Lions on September 20. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.