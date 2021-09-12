Typhoon pours 5 inches of rain on Taiwan, heads for Shanghai

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Chanthu has drenched Taiwan as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast. It is moving toward Shanghai on the Chinese mainland. Airline flights and train service were suspended in Taiwan as the storm approached and more than 2,000 people were evacuated from areas at risk of flooding. The Central Weather Bureau said up to 5 inches of rain has fallen in some areas and more is forecast. On the Chinese mainland, the government issued a typhoon warning for Shanghai and warned of possible torrential rains.