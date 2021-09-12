Showers and storms possible at times this week

The passage of a cold front Saturday brought cooler and less humid conditions today as the front settled into far-southern Wisconsin. Mid afternoon temperature readings ranged from the mid 60s to around 70. A wave of low pressure tracking through the southern part of the region brought cloud cover and scattered showers to the central and southern parts of the state.

The wave will push to the east this evening, and any scattered showers will end. Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight could lead to patchy fog. It will be cool, with lows in spots (especially the north) in the low 40s.

Another wave of low pressure will track eastward through the northern Plains Monday, which will pull the cold front back northward through the day. Cloud cover will increase during the afternoon, leading to a chance of a few showers and storms south of Marathon County. The chance of showers and storms will increase across the area during the evening and at night as the wave tracks through north-central Wisconsin. Some gusty winds and small hail will be possible, along with locally heavy rain.

A cold front will move across the area later Monday night and Tuesday, with a chance of showers and storms.

Quieter weather returns later in the day Tuesday through Wednesday. Milder but unsettled conditions are forecast again later in the week and possibly during the weekend as the next waves of low pressure track through the region.

Have a good night and a marvelous Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3 p.m. September 12, 2021

1989 - Snow whitened the mountains and foothills of northeastern Colorado, with eight inches reported at Buckhorn Mountain, west of Fort Collins. Two to three inches fell around Denver, causing great havoc during the evening rush hour. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region between mid afternoon and early the next morning. Thunderstorms produced hail three inches in diameter at Roswell NM, and wind gusts greater than 98 mph at Henryetta OK. Thunderstorms also produced torrential rains, with more than seven inches at Scotland TX, and more than six inches at Yukon OK. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)