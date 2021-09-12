Packers trail the Saints 17-3 at the half

After one of the fastest first half's you'll ever see, the Packers find themselves trailing the New Orleans Saints 17-3.

The offense failed to get any traction only running 12 plays on their opening two drives, both ending in punts. However in hurry up mode inside of two-minutes in the first half Aaron Rodgers was able to orchestrate a drive that paid off in three points from the leg of Mason Crosby from 39 yards out.

The new Packers defense under Joe Barry has been equally as ineffective allowing the Saints to score on their three drives of the first half. The first finished with a 44 yard field goal, the second a Jameis Winston to Alvin Kamara push pass and the third, a fourth down Winston to Juwan Johnson jump ball.

The Packers will receive the second half kickoff.