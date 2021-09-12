Memorial foundation benefit in honor of Kaytlyn Thomas

MOSINEE, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Gorski's restaurant in Mosinee remembered the loss of a Mosinee girl Sunday by hosting a memorial benefit.

Kaytlyn Thomas was the victim of a head on collision this summer. Her family said they are doing what they can to keep her memory alive.

Gorski's hosted a polka band, raffle games, and a 50/50 raffle.

The family is trying to raise $200,000 dollars to give away four scholarships to students from the Mosinee area attending UW-Stout.

"Right now we are about a quarter of the way so we have enough to fund one scholarship so were set more of less for this coming year," said Ron Thomas, Kaytlyn's dad. "But there is a long way to go to make sure that her memory and the things that she wanted to do aren't forgotten. "