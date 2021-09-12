Fans gathers to watch the Green Bay Packers season opener

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Fans wearing green and gold filled Hoehn's Huddle, watching the start of the Green Bay Packers season.

Filled with anticipation for the new season, fans got to watch alongside former Green Bay Packer Antonio Freeman. Freeman played for the Packers from 1995-2001.

"I'm excited about the packers winning some games, I'm excited about fans being back in the stadium after dealing with COVID after an entire season last year, " Freeman said.

Everyone was pumped for the start of the season, many disappointed with how the team played but are looking forward to what the Packers will bring to the table through the season.

"They're not looking the greatest right now but they have a lot of promise this year, " said Dan Hoehn, owner of Hoehn's Huddle.