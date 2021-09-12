Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

ROME (AP) — A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in Italy is the object of a bitter custody battle between paternal relatives in Italy and maternal grandparents in Israel. Fourteen people, including Eitan Biran’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside after the cable broke. After the boy was released from a Turin hospital, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, northern Italy. But the aunt told reporters Sunday that the previous day, Eitan’s maternal grandfather took the boy on a visit, then flew him without permission to Israel.