Contact tracers needed at Marathon County Health Department

Marathon County, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking for a job, Marathon County Health Department is hiring contact tracers.

The job would include both customer service and research to help stop the spread of COVID-19. They say the right applicant should love helping people, be able to think critically, have customer service experience and a desire to help the community.

If interested, you can apply online at www.westphalstaffing.com, by email at jobs@westphalstaffing.com, or by phone at 715-845-5569.