Wisconsin volleyball takes down the defending national champions of Kentucky

WKOW (MADISON)-- The #2 Wisconsin volleyball team hosted #8 Kentucky at the UW Field House on Friday evening. The Badgers took down the Wildcats 3-1 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Wisconsin won the first two sets 25-17, 25-11. The Wildcats took set three 28-26. The Badgers responded in set four 26-24 to win the match.

Dana Rettke led the team with 16 kills and four blocks. Devyn Robinson contributed 14 kills. Jade Demps had 11 kills. Sydney Hilley had 44 assists. Danielle Hart had five blocks.

The Badgers hit .305 compared to Kentucky's .133.

This is the Badgers' second win over a top-ten opponent this season. They defeated #10 Baylor 3-1 earlier in the year.