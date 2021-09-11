Silent walk in Tomahawk honors victims of 9/11

TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The city of Tomahawk stood still on the morning of September 11th, 2021.

20 years after the terror attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, Tomahawk honored the day with a silent procession through out the city.

Walking for 19 minutes, the procession was filled with veterans, firefighter, police officers and more. Moving as one group the procession followed the sounds of the bagpipe playing ahead of them. Behind them a line of emergency vehicles flashed their lights.

"The procession is a somber moment for us still living it gives you time to reflect on number one how they felt at the time of the twin towers at the time of the attack." said Don Richert Nokomis, the Fire Chief.

The procession walked from the Tomahawk fire station to Veterans Memorial Park.