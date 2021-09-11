Run for the Fallen honors first responders killed during 9/11
KRONENWETTER, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The 7th annual Run for the Fallen race took place Saturday in honor of the victims of 9/11.
The race featured a 5K, 10K and a one million firefighters challenge.
75% of the registration fees were donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation assists families of fallen firefighters.
"I really believe in the cause of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, I am a volunteer firefighter and I really want to honor the people who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago." said Roy Smalley, a runner at the event.