Run for the Fallen honors first responders killed during 9/11

KRONENWETTER, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The 7th annual Run for the Fallen race took place Saturday in honor of the victims of 9/11.

The race featured a 5K, 10K and a one million firefighters challenge.

75% of the registration fees were donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation assists families of fallen firefighters.

"I really believe in the cause of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, I am a volunteer firefighter and I really want to honor the people who lost their lives on 9/11 twenty years ago." said Roy Smalley, a runner at the event.