One dead in Lincoln Co. ATV crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- A woman is dead and a man injured after an ATV crash in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on a public ATV trail west of County Road B in the Township of Harrison.

The two were travelling south when they lost control and hit a tree. Both were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger, a 51-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Both were not wearing helmets, and alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.