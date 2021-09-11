New building for the Northwoods Veterans Post

MERRILL, Wisc. (WAOW)-- After four years of hard work the Northwoods Veterans Post has opened the doors to their new building.

As a way to pay tribute to 9/11 and celebrate the new building, Northwoods Veterans Post hosted events for the weekend, including a flag retirement ceremony and "We Remember 9-11-2021," and afterwards hosting a lunch and raffle for the community.

Chairman of he Northwoods Veterans Post Paul Russell said this is a dream come true.

"For the local veterans it provides a computer lab, learning center, fitness center and some other capabilities that we have here at the building." said Russell.