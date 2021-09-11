India, Australia call for global action in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top ministers from India and Australia have called for international anti-terror efforts in Afghanistan, bolstering mutual security ties and blunting China’s growing regional assertiveness. Australia’s foreign and defense ministers met their Indian counterparts on Saturday in New Delhi, the second stop on a four-nation tour. Australia also wants to strike a free trade deal with India to reduce its economic reliance on an increasingly hostile China. The U.S., India, Japan and Australia are part of the “Quad” regional alliance. The grouping was created in response to China’s growing economic and military strength. Austria’s prime minister will head to Washington, D.C. for a Quad meeting later this month.