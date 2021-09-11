Cold front moving through

While we had a pleasantly warm start to the weekend, a cold front will be pushing through overnight bringing temperatures back to the low 70s. It will also create a chance for showers and thunderstorms at times over the next couple of days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with slim chance of a passing shower.

Low: 53 Wind: NNE ~ 5

Sunday: Cooler with a chance of morning showers and storms mainly south. Becoming sunnier in the afternoon.

High: 71 Wind: NNE ~ 5

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and calm.

Low: 50

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonal. A 50% chance of showers and storms but not until late.

High: 72

There is a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather tonight capable of gusty winds and hail. This threat is only for areas south of Wausau.

Expect a return to much cooler weather as we head into the rest of the forecast. Winds have now shifted from the SW to the NW, bringing temperatures to the low 70s and upper 60s for the next few days. Overnight tonight there will not be much rainfall activity other than a few possible passing showers. Otherwise, the overnight hours will be fairly nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s. However, early Sunday morning, storms may begin to fire off due to the lift given by the cold front. This will primarily affect areas near Adams and Juneau counties but could reach as far north as Wausau. The timing for thunderstorm activity from recent projections will be Sunday morning between 4 AM - 10 AM. Afterwards, Sunday will be a cooler day with sunshine in the later afternoon and temperatures no higher than the low 70s.

Monday will start clear and nice with blue skies that will gradually develop into spotty cloud cover. Monday should be a bright day overall however with only partly cloudy skies developing. We are tracking our next chance for significant precipitation (looking a bit more widespread) from late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday, while a degree or so warmer, will remain gloomy for most or all of the day, even after the rain passes in the morning.

Wednesday will be the opposite of Tuesday with sunshine all day long and dry weather. Despite the sunshine, Wednesday will not be nearly as warm as the end of the week. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will move into the upper 70s (around 5 degrees above average for this time of year) with chances for rainfall in the later hours.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 11-September 2021

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Nine cities in the north-central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Havre MT with a reading of 23 degrees. Livingston MT and West Yellowstone MT tied for honours as the cold spot in the nation with morning lows of 17 degrees. Thunderstorms produced hail over the Sierra Nevada Range of California, with two inches reported on the ground near Donner Summit. The hail made roads very slick, resulting in a twenty car accident. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)