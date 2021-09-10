White House competition council seeks lower consumer prices

At the first meeting of a new White House council on U.S. economic conditions, participants are set to highlight at least 18 actions taken to help consumers and potentially lower prices. The council is aimed at refocusing the economy around the interests of consumers, workers and entrepreneurs. Details about Friday’s meeting were provided by two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the gathering. Among the matters to be discussed are a new report about airlines that wrongfully denied refunds to customers whose flights were changed or canceled, and a nearly 20-fold increase in fines for hospitals that fail to disclose their prices to the public.