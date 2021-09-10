Wausau PD looking for person who allegedly didn’t pay for merchandise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department is looking for a person that they say allegedly took merchandise from a local business without paying for it.

The department says the incident happened on August 30.

If you recognize the person you're asked to call the department at 715-261-7811. You can also contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777, or download the P3 Tips mobile app.

You're asked to reference the Facebook post or case number 21-7801 when you submit a tip.

The department reminds people to not attempt to contact or apprehend the individual.