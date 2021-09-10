Skip to Content

Wausau PD looking for person who allegedly didn’t pay for merchandise

9:39 am NewsTop Stories
Wausau PD pic
Picture courtesy of Wausau Police Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department is looking for a person that they say allegedly took merchandise from a local business without paying for it.

The department says the incident happened on August 30.

If you recognize the person you're asked to call the department at 715-261-7811. You can also contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777, or download the P3 Tips mobile app.

You're asked to reference the Facebook post or case number 21-7801 when you submit a tip.

The department reminds people to not attempt to contact or apprehend the individual.

Author Profile Photo

Ben Zitouni

Social Media and Digital Content Manager for WAOW.

More Stories

Skip to content