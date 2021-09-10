Wausau man receives prison sentence for money laundering and mail fraud

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau man has received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering on Friday.

A judge sentenced 54-year-old Kenneth Zipperer to six months in federal prison.

In November of 2020 a federal grand jury indicted Zipperer on 26 counts in total:

Five counts of mail fraud

Ten counts of wire fraud

Two counts of distributing misbranded prescription drugs without a written prescription or license to administer such drugs

Five counts of concealment money laundering

Four counts of promotional money laundering

The indictment alleges that Zipperer imported foreign-source prescription drugs from an internet pharmacy company in India using the U.S. Mail and Express Mail Service. None of those drugs were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA) for consumption in the US.

It further alleges that Zipperer distributed many of those prescription medications to his insurance clients in person, primarily at the business office for Zipperer Financial LLC located in Wausau.

“Distributing unapproved prescription drugs is illegal and puts consumers’ health at risk. In order to protect public health and safety, our office works closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who seek to profit from selling unapproved prescription drugs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney O’Shea.

The judge in the case imposed a fine of $150,00 against Zipperer and ordered him to pay $483 in restitution.