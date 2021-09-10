Warm Saturday before a cold front

We had a beautiful Friday with warm temperatures and sunshine. Now, as we head into the weekend, overall conditions look pleasant, though an approaching cold front has a chance to throw a few storms into the mix.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.

Low: 59 Wind: South-Southwest 5-8

Saturday: Variable clouds, warm, and more humid. A slight chance of a shower or storm.

High: 82 Wind: SSW 8-13 bec. NW late

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Low: 56

Sunday: A chance of morning rain then becoming partly cloudy and much cooler.

High: 71

Monday: Partly cloudy turning partly sunny with a slight chance of a daytime shower then a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.

High: 72

We have been very fortunate with the comfortable weather the past few days, though many Wisconsinites are hoping to spend one of their last summer weekends with some summer-like temperatures. Fortunately for us, the warming trend will carry on for Saturday, however, cooler air will move in by the end of the weekend.

Tonight, while clear, will remain on the mild side due to SW winds continuing to bring warmer weather from the rest of the Midwest. Temperatures will remain in the 50s overnight with a few cities in the low 60s. This will lead to a head start on temperatures Saturday with more warmth to come.

Saturday will not be overly sunny but should have a nice blend of clouds and sunshine. If you live in the Northwoods, there is a small chance of a filtering shower but otherwise, the daytime hours of Saturday will be dry and humid with temperatures in the low 80s. While this won't be the last 80-degree reading we will see for the rest of the year, there likely wont be many left. Saturday evening, a cold front will move through the area changing winds from the SW to the NW. This cold front will also set up the possibility for a few storms Saturday night (especially in central/southern Wisconsin). At this point, the SPC has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe storms capable of high winds and hail.

Waking up Sunday, you make be greeted by a few showers and storms however this will quickly pass. The rest of the day will feel much more like fall with northwesterly winds and temperatures in the low 70s. On Monday, we have our next chance of rain which may come in the form of a few passing daytime showers. Though a higher chance of rain will exist Monday night into Tuesday morning capable of a half-inch of rain or so.

Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday are looking comfortable again with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, and the sun should be out all day on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will warm up, but likely remain in the upper 70s.

Have a great end of the workweek and a nice weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 10-September 2021

On September 10th in weather history:

1988 - Cool air sweeping into the north-central U.S. brought snow to some of the higher elevations of Montana. The town of Kings Hill, southeast of Great Falls, was blanketed with six inches of snow. Tropical Storm Gilbert strengthened to a hurricane over the eastern Caribbean. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)