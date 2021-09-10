US Navy SEALs, Cyprus special forces hold anti-terror drill

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Operators from the U.S. navy’s elite special forces unit SEAL joined Cypriot underwater demolition soldiers in a joint drill to hone skills in countering terrorist hijackings at sea. Friday’s exercise involved teams of U.S. and Cypriot special forces operators re-taking a ship controlled by terrorists. Cypriot Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides said after the drill that Cyprus and the U.S. are on the same “strategic path” to ensure security and stability in a turbulent region. The U.S. decided for the first time last year to provide military education and training funding to Cyprus following Congressional approval as part of Washington’s push to enhance ties with countries in the region in order to boost security.