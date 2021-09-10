Taylor County Sheriff’s Office pays tribute to September 11

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Patriots waving flags lined the street to cheer on the one being carried as the Taylor County Sheriff's Department paid tribute to 9/11 with a five mile run, carrying the American flag.

The runners started in Stetsonville and and made the trek to the Medford Courthouse. Along county roads, neighbors lined the sidewalkes waving flags and shaking hands with the runners to encourage and thank them.

Sheriff Larry Woebbeking joined in on the run and said it's a small way to pay tribute to a big sacrifice.

"I mean we honor all those who sacrificed that day and I mix all that in with all those who serve as well. We have a lot of people on the front lines from our military to our first responders and when I run I kind of wrap that all into one as a memorial for everybody," Woebbeking said.

He said he is worried the significance of 9/11 is being forgotten throughout the years and he wants to do his part to make sure that doesn't happen.

Both those pounding the pavement and those waving from the sidelines said they are honored to pay tribute to make sure those lost on September 11 are never forgotten.