Possible virus case delays jury selection in murder trial

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says jury selection in a death penalty trial has been delayed while an attorney gets tested for the coronavirus. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said proceedings that began last week in the murder trial of Donnie Russell Rowe were halted Thursday while a defense attorney awaits results of a COVID-19 test. Rowe faces a possible death sentence for the 2017 slayings of two Georgia prison guards on a bus. Prosecutors said Rowe and another inmate shot Sgts. Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue during a violent escape. Stills told WGXA-TV jury selection will resume Tuesday if the attorney’s coronavirus test is negative. If it’s positive, proceedings will be delayed until Sept. 27.